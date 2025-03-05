SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.