Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 116,746 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,704,000.

DFSI opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

