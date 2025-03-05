Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

