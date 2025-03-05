Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,150 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 643,634 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

