Assetmark Inc. Sells 15,651 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $210,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.30 and its 200-day moving average is $401.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

