Barrington Research Weighs in on DENTSPLY SIRONA Q1 Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after purchasing an additional 348,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.