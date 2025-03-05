Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.72 on Friday. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $613,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 542,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,669.44. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,476 shares of company stock worth $1,879,216. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Everi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

