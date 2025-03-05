Hippo (HIPO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE HIPO opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $714.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.52. Hippo has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $34.24.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $77,876.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,881.76. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $69,916.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,632.96. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,133 shares of company stock worth $2,220,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

