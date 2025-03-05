MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNX. JMP Securities downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

