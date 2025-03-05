MeridianLink (MLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect MeridianLink to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $130,374.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,619,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,346,089.26. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 29,217 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $666,147.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,109.60. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,511 shares of company stock worth $2,312,942 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

