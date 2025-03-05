Certara (CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

