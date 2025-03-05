Lipocine (LPCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Lipocine to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.
Lipocine Trading Up 2.0 %
LPCN stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
