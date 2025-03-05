Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share and revenue of $25.65 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,468.14. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Karbe acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,010. This represents a 28.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $240,551. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

