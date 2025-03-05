Short Interest in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Decreases By 25.0%

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5 %
GLDI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.74. 8,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $141.74 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of 201.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.9235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.63. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 205.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
