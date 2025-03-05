Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

