RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
RFIL stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
