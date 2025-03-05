RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

RFIL stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of RF Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

