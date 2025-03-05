Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Beowulf Mining Trading Down 9.3 %

LON BEM traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.05 ($0.24). 3,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Beowulf Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.07.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

