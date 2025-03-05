Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Beowulf Mining Trading Down 9.3 %
LON BEM traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.05 ($0.24). 3,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Beowulf Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.07.
About Beowulf Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beowulf Mining
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.