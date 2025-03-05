Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SVNDY stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 762,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,052. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.43. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

