Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

