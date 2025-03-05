Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 29.3%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $28.15.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
