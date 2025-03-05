Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 29.3%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

