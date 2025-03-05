Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 90,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of 188.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

