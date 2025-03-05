Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 23,374 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 750.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,300.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

