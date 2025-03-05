Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 68.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,571,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

