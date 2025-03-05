Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

