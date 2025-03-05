Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 2.6 %

HMN opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HMN

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,965.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.