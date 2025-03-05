Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,966 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.64% of Sun Communities worth $100,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

