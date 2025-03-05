OM Holdings Limited (OMH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on May 22nd

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
OM Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About OM
