Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,491 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Camden Property Trust worth $43,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

