Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 3.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

