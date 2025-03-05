eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lifted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

