Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,533,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. NCP Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 283,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

