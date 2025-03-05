Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $240.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

