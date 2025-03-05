Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after buying an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $13,008,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,219,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

