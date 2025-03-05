Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

