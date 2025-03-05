Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

