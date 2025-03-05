Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

