Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.57 and traded as low as C$9.99. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 45,230 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.97.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The stock has a market cap of C$496.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.