Souders Financial Advisors Buys 15,233 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

