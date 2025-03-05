JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.