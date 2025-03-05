Souders Financial Advisors Invests $3.95 Million in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

