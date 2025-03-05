Telstra Group Limited (TLGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3018 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Telstra Group Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TLGPY opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

