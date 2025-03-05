Telstra Group Limited (TLGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3018 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Telstra Group Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:TLGPY opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.
About Telstra Group
