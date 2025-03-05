Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

