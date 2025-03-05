Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 330,990 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $213,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,959,000 after buying an additional 125,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $422.75 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.66 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

