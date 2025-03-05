Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFA opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.