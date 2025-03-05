Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Increases By 41.8%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aptorum Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Aptorum Group stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.
About Aptorum Group
