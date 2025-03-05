9,967 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Snider Financial Group owned 0.05% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $63.32.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

