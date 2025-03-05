Snider Financial Group Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.90 and its 200-day moving average is $255.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

