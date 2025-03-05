Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) COO Mark S. Schroeder Sells 5,339 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

