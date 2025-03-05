Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Alpha Technology Group stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

