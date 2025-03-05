Snider Financial Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Snider Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

